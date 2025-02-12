The fear is becoming ubiquitous that if the US goes to a digital-only currency, the American people could be enslaved in the same type of social credit system that the CCP imposes on the Chinese.

I hardly ever use cash in day-to-day transactions. I don't agree with it, but the banks have removed the opportunity to get a cash discount. You get points when you use a card that add up over many transactions. If you pay your card off every month, you don't pay the usurious interest rates that the banks charge—banks that currently have a zero reserve requirement.

A cyber attack could take down our Internet and payment processing systems, stopping the economy if cash no longer exists. Hence, Norway has elected to keep paper money to preclude this possibility. Many preppers recommend that everyone keep some ready cash for such an eventuality.

President Trump has closed the door on a CBDC, so the big banks are all developing their own. Whitney Webb's concern is that the banks, in the manner of fascism proper, will enable the "canceling" of dissidents by debanking or otherwise controlling their spending.

President Trump is aware of the problem. He publicly embarrassed the president of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, for debanking conservatives. Moynihan denied it, but ChatGPT had this to say:

State Attorneys General Inquiry: In April 2024, a coalition of 15 state attorneys general, including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, sent a letter to BoA expressing concerns over the bank's alleged discrimination against customers based on political or religious beliefs. The letter cited instances where BoA reportedly denied services to firearm manufacturers, fossil fuel producers, and contractors for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Additionally, it mentioned the cancellation of accounts belonging to Christian ministry groups, with BoA stating that such groups were "operating a business type we have chosen not to service." oag.state.va.us

DeepSeek was even more specific:

Based on the search results, several conservatives and conservative-affiliated groups have alleged that they were "de-banked" by Bank of America (BofA). Here are the key individuals and organizations mentioned: General Michael Flynn The retired U.S. Army general and former National Security Advisor claimed that he and his wife lost their Bank of America accounts despite having a near-perfect credit score and a long history of timely payments. Flynn called BofA's denials "total b******t" and urged others to switch to credit unions37. Dr. John Eastman A constitutional scholar and former lawyer for Donald Trump, Eastman alleged that his Bank of America accounts were closed after nearly 40 years of being a customer. He questioned the bank's reasoning, which was not provided to him37. Indigenous Advance Ministries A Christian nonprofit organization that assists at-risk children, prisoners, and sex trafficking victims in Uganda. BofA closed its account, citing the group's "business type" and "risk tolerance." The bank later clarified that a business affiliated with the group engaged in debt collection, which influenced the decision411. Timothy Two Project International This organization, which trains pastors in over 65 countries, had its account closed by BofA. The bank stated it was "operating a business type we have chosen not to service"411. Lance Wallnau A Christian author and preacher whose accounts were reportedly frozen by BofA over allegations of money laundering. The accounts were later unfrozen after he answered "invasive" questions about his activities411. Pro-Trump and MAGA Supporters Several social media users and MAGA supporters have claimed that their accounts were closed by BofA due to their political affiliations, though specific names beyond Flynn and Eastman are not detailed in the search results7. Bank of America's Response BofA has consistently denied these allegations, stating that it does not close accounts based on political or religious views. The bank attributes account closures to factors such as changes in account purpose, failure to verify documentation, or risk tolerance related to business activities1610.

There are examples at other banks. The debanked parties may have appealed to a banking regulator, likely entirely captured, for redress and gotten none. Trump’s remark indicates that the banking regulations need to address this issue—not in the direction preferred by the previous administration—to make it punishably illegal to restrict banking services based on politics or religion. Banking should be regulated as a utility. (And usurious interest rates should be made illegal.)

I am cautiously optimistic that the inevitable further digitalization of the national payment system can be achieved while retaining paper money—real cash—as an alternative and outlawing any CCP-style use of the payment system to regulate human behavior.

I spent much of my career building credit risk models that were highly regulated in terms of what variables could be included, so I know that if such regulations are put in place, they will be followed.

Let’s keep the revolution rolling in the right direction!

Pray for peace!