Stephen Gardner interviews Vince Ellison. “The Democratic Party is perpetually the evilest organization in the history of the world.”

I would say it’s a case of demonic possession, aided and abetted by the MK-ULTRA-worthy trauma and brainwashing performed during the Plandemic.

It’s all out in the open, people. Do you want this kind of government? The Great Reset will make it infinitely worse.

Resistance is not futile! Do not comply!

Have a blessed day!