The Trump administration is destroying the world economy to retain dominance over China. It will not succeed, but they are doing immense damage. The plutocrats behind the Neocons have been calling for depopulation for decades. They planned the pandemic as the opening salvo of WWIII, the Western Plutocrats against the people of the world.

And now Britain and Ukraine are sending mine sweepers to the Strait of Hormuz. The Russian economy is tanking, and the Neocons are gearing up for the kill shot. Escalation appears likely.

Matthew 24:15 (the primary citation for “the abomination of desolation”):

“So when you see standing in the holy place [the third temple] ‘the abomination that causes desolation [Trump],’ spoken of through the prophet Daniel—let the reader understand—then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains.” (NIV)

Pray for peace!