Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]

I speculate, based on the many anomalies of the alleged assassination and its handling by the government as a state ritual, that Charlie Kirk may still be alive. He got too loud in his recent criticism of Israel, and Bibi told Trump that Charlie was either going to be assassinated or he could be fake-assassinated (like Jeffrey Epstein, whose papers will never be released) and given a new life somewhere else.

TPV Sean highlights the mysterious departure of a private jet 12 minutes after the shooting. The plane turned off its transponder illegally shortly into its flight and returned sometime later the same day. Was that Charlie's (and the shooter’s) escape flight? Note who owned the plane, and their allegiance.

I speculate this on my intuitive reading of his widow’s statement (Conspiracy Sarah notes a possible “slip-up” just after minute 15, when she talks about her daughter coming into “our arms” after she got home, and telling her that her father was going away on a trip with Jesus). And also on the movement of the body armor under his shirt, which may have been caused by the detonation of the “blood squib.” Also, Grok said there should have been quite a ragged exit wound on the back of his neck, which I did not see.

But whether he was assassinated or not, Charlie Kirk was used in the most cynical possible way to manipulate American public opinion. The FBI’s story stinks. The Cabal decided in 2020 that they would not win the election with Kamala, so they allowed Trump to win. Now they want him to support Israel going to war with Iran while helping Europe in their suicidal designs on Russia, ultimately cutting off China’s oil supply and depopulating much of the Earth. The enemy is Satanic.

These are my speculations. Open your mind at your own risk.

Pray for peace!