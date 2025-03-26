The world's two leading economies under pressure
and the Blob is promoting war with China
I have been busy with writing projects and haven’t had time to update often. I will alert readers here when my new book is free on Amazon. It’s a novel.
Is there any reason the US will not enter recession under Trump et al.'s new trickle-down economics? Sean Foo doesn’t think so, and I don’t either. The next “animal spirits” update will be the release of the unemployment rate on April 4th. The Michigan Sentiment series is near record lows.
China is going through a painful development process.
Vanis Varoufakis tells it like it is.
Pray for peace!