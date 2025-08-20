Washington’s Restraint, Robespierre’s Terror, Lenin’s Disillusionment, Red Guard Fervor, Silicon Valley’s Oligarchy

In March 1783, as the snow melted around the Continental Army’s winter quarters in Newburgh, New York, Colonel Lewis Nicola wrote a letter that would challenge the very essence of the American Revolution. Addressing General George Washington, he suggested that America’s victorious commander should accept a crown and establish a monarchy. “Some people have so connected the ideas of tyranny and monarchy,” Nicola reasoned, “that they failed to see royal authority as the natural solution to congressional weakness and popular chaos” (Chernow, 2010).

The scene that followed represents one of the most pivotal moments in history. Washington read the proposal in his headquarters, a modest stone house overlooking the Hudson River, while his fellow officers murmured agreement with Nicola’s assessment. The Continental Congress had failed to pay the army for months, state governments neglected federal authority, and popular assemblies appeared incapable of effective governance. Many of Washington’s most trusted subordinates viewed monarchy as America’s only path to stability and international respect.

Washington’s response highlights the most persistent pattern of revolutions. Rather than seizing this moment of maximum opportunity, he recognized it as maximum danger. “You could not have found a person to whom your schemes are more disagreeable,” he replied, understanding intuitively what science now confirms: power rewires the brain, reducing empathy while amplifying the very traits that made such power dangerous in the first place (National Archives, n.d.). A monarchy would perpetuate the concentration of power that leads to such characteristics in a leader. His restraint was a testament to his moral stature and self-control.

Yet this same scene repeats across cultures and centuries with far different outcomes. Revolutionary winners, regardless of their noble intentions, consistently transform into versions of what they initially opposed. The pattern transcends individual character, revealing fundamental truths about human psychology under extreme conditions. From Robespierre’s guillotines to Lenin’s labor camps, each generation must learn anew that revolutionary power corrupts with particular intensity—and that recognizing this pattern may be our only defense against it.

The Cincinnatus Complex

Washington understood what his contemporaries could not see: that America’s revolution would succeed only if its leaders planned their own obsolescence. His private correspondence during this period reveals a man acutely aware of the psychological traps of power, grappling with pressures that would have overwhelmed most human beings. To Joseph Jones, he confided the army’s legitimate grievances—unpaid wages, congressional neglect, popular ingratitude—yet consistently chose institutional constraint over personal aggrandizement (National Archives, n.d.).

The officers’ frustration was both palpable and justified. Captain Joseph Graham wrote to his wife that soldiers “eat every kind of horse food but hay,” while Congress debated endlessly without offering relief. Major John Armstrong circulated anonymous letters urging the army to “suspect the man who would advise to more moderation.” Pressure for dramatic action built throughout the winter, with talk of marching on Philadelphia to demand payment or establishing a military government becoming increasingly common around campfires and in officers’ quarters (Chernow, 2010).

Against this backdrop of mounting crisis, Washington’s March 15, 1783, address to his officers at the Temple of Virtue stands as one of the most consequential speeches in history. Contemporary accounts depict a tense atmosphere, with many officers anticipating that their commander would endorse dramatic action against civilian authority. Instead, Washington began reading his prepared remarks, then paused, donned his spectacles, and said, “Gentlemen, you will permit me to put on my spectacles, for I have not only grown gray but almost blind in the service of my country.”

The psychological impact was profound. These men had followed Washington through eight years of war, witnessing him age under the burdens of command. The simple act of putting on reading glasses reminded them of his sacrifices while showcasing his vulnerability. Several officers were brought to tears as Washington continued, arguing that military intervention would “open the floodgates of civil discord” and produce “a deluge of woes” (National Archives, n.d.).

The Roman parallel was both intentional and intensely personal for Washington. Cincinnatus had willingly relinquished dictatorial power to return to his farm; Washington would do the same by stepping down as commander-in-chief and later as president. This pattern of intentional restraint set him apart from nearly every other revolutionary leader in recorded history. When King George III learned that Washington intended to resign his commission and return to Mount Vernon, he reportedly said, “If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world” (Chernow, 2010).

Washington’s letters during his presidency reveal an acute awareness of the psychological pressures of power. He described feeling the “weight of years” and noted how executive power created “a loneliness of spirit” that made genuine friendship increasingly difficult. To Lafayette, he confided that presidential authority produced “a kind of inevitable gloom” that affected his judgment about people and situations. His voluntary two-term limit reflected strategic wisdom regarding these psychological realities rather than constitutional obligation—no law or precedent required his retirement (National Archives, n.d.).

Most importantly, Washington’s restraint was strategic rather than saintly. He recognized that revolutionary power creates its own justifications—every emergency demands expanded authority, and every crisis requires extraordinary measures. The only defense against this progression is deliberate, irreversible constraint imposed during moments of clear thinking. His voluntary surrender of military command in 1783 and his two-term presidential precedent reflect institutional wisdom of the highest order.

The Purity Trap

Where Washington chose restraint, other revolutionary leaders found themselves trapped by the very idealism that initially motivated their struggle. Maximilien Robespierre entered revolutionary politics with a genuine moral conviction that would have impressed any contemporary observer. A small-town lawyer from Arras, he earned the nickname “The Incorruptible” through his principled opposition to capital punishment and tireless advocacy for the poor. His early speeches to the National Assembly consistently defended the rights of religious minorities, opposed colonial slavery, and argued for universal male suffrage. Contemporary accounts describe him as a man of modest personal habits who lived and dressed plainly, appearing immune to the corruption that surrounded revolutionary politics (Scurr, 2006).

Yet within five years, this same man orchestrated the systematic execution of thousands, including former allies, all justified by revolutionary virtue. The transformation followed logical progression rather than sudden moral collapse, creating an escalation trap that would ensnare even the most conscientious participants.

The early signs emerged in Robespierre’s rhetoric regarding the necessity of revolution. When the Girondins questioned the wisdom of executing Louis XVI without trial, Robespierre countered that the king’s very existence posed a threat to the revolution. “Louis must die so that the country may live,” he declared in December 1792, establishing a precedent that justified extraordinary measures in the name of revolutionary survival (Schama, 1989).

Each subsequent crisis deepened this logic with inexorable momentum. When counter-revolutionary uprisings erupted in the Vendée, Robespierre argued that internal enemies deserved the same ruthless treatment as external ones. As economic problems persisted despite revolutionary reforms, he blamed sabotage by hidden aristocrats and speculators. When former allies like Jacques Pierre Brissot questioned the expanding use of revolutionary tribunals, Robespierre denounced them as “false patriots” whose moderation served counter-revolutionary purposes.

The psychological mechanism becomes evident in Robespierre’s private notebooks, discovered after his execution. Early entries demonstrate his genuine struggle with moral questions surrounding violence and justice. Later entries indicate a growing conviction that his personal survival and the revolution’s success were inextricably linked. “The enemies of the Republic attack me personally,” he wrote in 1794, “because they know that my destruction would lead to the triumph of tyranny” (Scurr, 2006).

Contemporary witnesses documented Robespierre’s growing isolation as his moral absolutism eliminated avenues for compromise. Charlotte Robespierre, his sister, described how he became increasingly suspicious of friends and family, interpreting any criticism as evidence of disloyalty. Élisabeth Le Bas, whose husband Philippe was one of Robespierre’s closest associates, noted that by 1794, their social circle had shrunk to a small group of true believers who reinforced each other’s paranoia and righteousness.

Georges Danton’s execution in April 1794 marked the point at which Robespierre’s logic became entirely circular. Danton, once Robespierre’s ally and arguably France’s most popular revolutionary leader, had called for moderation and an end to the Terror. Rather than engaging with Danton’s arguments, Robespierre treated the plea for mercy as evidence of corruption. “Those who would stop the revolution halfway are digging their own graves,” he declared, unable to recognize that silencing voices for moderation left only those for extremism (Scurr, 2006).

In his final speech to the Convention on July 26, 1794—just two days before his execution—Robespierre proclaimed, “I have been made for combating crime, not for governing it.” This statement encapsulates the core delusion of revolutionary power: the belief that moral purity justifies unlimited authority, that noble ends justify any means, and that personal virtue renders institutional constraints unnecessary.

The Pragmatist’s Descent

Where Robespierre fell victim to idealistic extremism, Vladimir Lenin approached revolution with fewer illusions about moral purity; yet, his trajectory followed the same corrupting pattern, with even more devastating consequences. His early writings emphasized democratic participation and worker control, but within months of gaining power, he systematically dismantled democratic institutions in favor of Bolshevik party control (Figes, 1996).

Lenin’s background as a professional revolutionary shaped his approach to power in ways that made corruption almost inevitable. Unlike Washington or Robespierre, who rose to revolutionary leadership through military success or legal prominence, Lenin built his career on conspiracy, manipulation, and the calculated use of violence. His 1902 pamphlet, “What Is to Be Done?”, already argued that successful revolution required a disciplined vanguard party rather than democratic mass movements.

The dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in January 1918 marked a decisive break for Lenin with democratic principles. The Assembly, elected through universal suffrage, awarded the Bolsheviks only 24% of the seats, compared to 40% for the Socialist Revolutionary Party. Rather than accept this democratic verdict, Lenin contended that the Assembly represented “bourgeois” rather than “proletarian” democracy. When the Assembly refused to dissolve itself, Bolshevik soldiers dispersed it by force after just thirteen hours of existence (Sukhanov, 1955), stealing the election.

Lenin’s justification revealed the sophistical reasoning that would characterize all subsequent Bolshevik policy. “The people voted for the Socialist Revolutionaries,” he explained to party members, “but they voted for the old party, not understanding that the party had split.” This logic—that the people’s will must be interpreted by the party rather than expressed through elections—became the foundation for the Bolsheviks’ permanent rule, despite minority popular support.

The New Economic Policy (NEP), introduced in 1921, marked Lenin’s most significant ideological reversal. Confronted with economic collapse and peasant rebellions, he reinstated private markets and capitalist incentives—policies that contradicted everything the Bolsheviks had sought to eliminate. Rather than admitting the failure of socialist economics, Lenin redefined the NEP as a “strategic retreat” that would eventually lead to socialist victory.

Lenin’s private conversations with Maxim Gorky, documented in Gorky’s memoirs, reveal the growing contempt for ordinary people that characterized his final years. “The people are not yet ready for socialism,” became his standard explanation for economic failures. “Counter-revolutionary forces require vigilance,” justified expanding secret police powers. Each rationalization made the next easier, creating a psychological slope toward authoritarianism that transformed idealistic revolution into oppression of the population by the Party.

Youth and Revolutionary Fervor

The patterns evident in individual revolutionary leaders become even more pronounced when examining mass movements. The Chinese Cultural Revolution provides the clearest example in history of how group dynamics amplify individual psychological weaknesses during revolutionary periods. Unlike earlier revolutions led by seasoned politicians or military leaders, Mao’s Cultural Revolution intentionally mobilized youth movements to challenge established authority, creating a unique laboratory for studying revolutionary psychology in its purest form.

Ma Bo was seventeen years old in 1968 when he joined the Red Guards, swept up in the excitement of revolutionary participation and the promise of creating a more just society. His memoir Blood Red Sunset offers unflinching testimony about how ordinary students were transformed into instruments of terror through peer pressure and collective excitement (Ma, 1995).

The initial appeal was genuine and powerful. Chinese students had grown up hearing stories of revolutionary sacrifice and social transformation. The Communist Party’s early achievements—land reform, literacy campaigns, industrial development—generated legitimate enthusiasm for ongoing revolutionary progress. When Mao called on young people to “bombard the headquarters” and challenge traditional authority structures, millions responded with sincere idealism and energy.

Ma Bo describes the intoxicating sense of purpose that accompanied early Red Guard activities. Students who had previously felt powerless within traditional social hierarchies suddenly found themselves empowered to criticize teachers, parents, and local officials. The excitement of moral authority, combined with peer solidarity and adult approval, created a psychological high that became addictive for many participants.

The escalation process followed predictable stages that Ma Bo documents with painful honesty. What began as criticism sessions evolved into public humiliation rituals known as “struggle sessions.” Intellectual debate transformed into physical intimidation and abuse. Mere ideological disagreement became evidence of counter-revolutionary thinking requiring correction through violence. Each step felt justified by the previous one, creating a momentum that was impossible to stop or redirect.

Zhang Hongbing, another Red Guard participant whose story became notorious, offers further insight into the psychological mechanisms at play. In 1970, at the age of sixteen, he denounced his mother to the authorities for making counterrevolutionary statements, which led to her execution. Years later, he described the psychological state that enabled such actions: “We truly believed we were saving the world. Anyone who opposed the revolution was an enemy of humanity who deserved whatever punishment they received” (Gilman & MacFarquhar, 2019).

The reversal, when it occurred, was as dramatic as the initial enthusiasm had been. As China’s economy collapsed and social chaos spread, many Red Guards began to realize that their revolutionary actions had produced the opposite of their intended goals. Ma Bo’s memoir captures this psychological devastation: “We had been told we were the sun at eight or nine in the morning, that the future belonged to us. Instead, we discovered we had helped destroy the very future we thought we were creating.” A blood-red sunset marked the end of the Cultural Revolution.

Digital Age Oligarchy

Today’s technological transformation exhibits remarkably similar psychological patterns. However, it operates primarily through market forces rather than political upheaval, making it harder to detect but potentially more dangerous than previous revolutionary movements. Unlike past revolutions driven by public dissatisfaction with authority, today’s change represents a calculated elite effort to reshape society through biology and technology while pretending to preserve democratic choice. It is a “revolution from above” that might be compared to the tightening of British tyranny over the American colonists that led to their counterrevolution.

During the COVID-19 era, coercive and violent means were deployed because they were said to be required to achieve the ends of “a needle in every arm.” In the relative calm that has ensued, the transformation continues through subtler mechanisms of control and influence.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, embodies the modern revolutionary winner with remarkable psychological precision. His writings on the Fourth Industrial Revolution explicitly advocate for “stakeholder capitalism,” which bypasses traditional democratic decision-making in favor of corporate-NGO partnerships that claim to represent “global governance” (Schwab, 2016). Like past revolutionary leaders, Schwab presents this transformation as inevitable progress while systematically undermining institutions that might resist or redirect it.

The COVID-19 response served as a demonstration of how the technological oligarchy functions in practice. Within weeks of declaring a global pandemic, a small group of technology companies gained unprecedented control over information flow, economic activity, and social interaction for billions of people. The coordination was remarkable: social media platforms implemented identical censorship policies, e-commerce giants prioritized the same products, and payment processors restricted transactions of certain dissident groups in the same categories.

The profits were extraordinary and concentrated. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos added over $70 billion to his wealth during 2020, while Zoom’s Eric Yuan saw his company’s value increase by 396%. Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Facebook all achieved record valuations despite—or perhaps because of—the economic devastation that destroyed millions of small businesses (Breggin, 2021). According to a report by the People’s Vaccine Alliance in late 2021, Pfizer, BioNTech (Pfizer’s vaccine partner), and Moderna were collectively estimated to make $34 billion in pre-tax profits in 2021 from their COVID-19 vaccines

Elon Musk represents a fascinating case study in contemporary revolutionary psychology. His acquisition of Twitter in 2022 was justified through rhetoric about “free speech” and “democratic discourse,” as Musk and others pointed out the rampant and blatant biases and inaccuracies of major media and their censorship of dissident voices, primarily conservatives and medical freedom researchers, reporting on the dangers of the mRNA injections. Twitter, now X, became an echo chamber for dissidents talking to one another, as unquestioning liberal followers of the mainstream narrative continued to consume mainstream media such as CNN and MSNBC, while posting their views on heavily censored sites like Facebook.

In a dizzying sequence that illustrates the volatility of revolutionary alliances, Musk, a former liberal, went from supporting Donald Trump for the presidency to becoming one of his harshest critics with the passing of Trump’s regressive, big-spending budget bill in 2025, as Trump backtracked on his populist campaign promises. Musk has promised to start a new political party for the majority of Americans whose needs are not being met by the established parties.

The manipulation techniques have become more sophisticated, yet they operate through time-tested psychological mechanisms. Social media algorithms leverage the same tribal bonding instincts that facilitated the formation of the Red Guard. Digital echo chambers foster ideological purity competitions like those that fueled Jacobin escalation. Surveillance technologies support social control ambitions that inspired Soviet planning. The tools have evolved; the human psychology they exploit remains unchanged.

It is crucial to recognize that the tech elite and the captured mainstream media promote divisiveness among the electorate to prevent the people from organizing an effective resistance to the elites’ imposition of mass surveillance, a programmable digital currency, and a social credit system. In a jaded form of flattery, the elites’ Deep State “Uniparty” believes that only by adopting the Chinese system will they be able to compete with China.

The Washington Choice

George Washington’s example endures not because he possessed exceptional virtue alone, but because he consciously recognized the psychological trap of power before it caught him. His restraint represented strategic wisdom—an intelligent response showing exceptional self-control. This makes his model more valuable because it suggests that ordinary human beings can learn to make similar choices through careful observation and institutional design.

The ongoing technological revolution tests the exact psychological mechanisms in latter-day elites that challenged Washington and his contemporaries. The opportunities for accumulating power are greater, the justifications more sophisticated, and the temptations more subtle. Yet the fundamental choice remains identical: will we design institutions that constrain human weakness or amplify it?

Understanding the winner’s paradox provides essential guidance for navigating this transformation. Individuals who recognize the corrupting effects of power can establish personal boundaries that maintain moral clarity. Communities that grasp group dynamics can create institutions that resist ideological capture. Societies that learn from historical patterns can build democratic safeguards that persist beyond individual leaders and specific crises.

Washington proved that conscious restraint represents a victory over evolutionary programming rather than a sign of weakness. His voluntary limitation of power served larger goals than personal gain could accomplish. By choosing deliberate restraint over endless ambition, he maintained options for democratic governance of the new nation that unlimited power in a monarch would eliminate.

The technological revolution is accelerating around us, with or without our conscious participation. Whether it serves human flourishing or concentrates oligarchic control depends partly on whether enough people understand the forces at work and choose conscious responses rather than reactive accommodation to systems designed to exploit rather than serve human needs.

Washington’s choice echoes across the centuries because it addressed timeless human challenges that each generation faces anew. The specific circumstances change, but the fundamental tension between power and restraint, ambition and wisdom, immediate advantage and long-term consequence remains constant. Conscious choice can transcend psychological programming when guided by principles larger than personal interest.

In our time of converging crises and accelerating change, Washington’s wisdom is desperately needed. The choice he made—deliberate restraint in service of institutional wisdom—offers hope that human beings can learn to govern themselves with dignity and effectiveness when they understand both their capabilities and their limitations, and the trap they are in.

But the test that Washington passed, most revolutionary leaders fail, as we have seen.

