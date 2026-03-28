Former UK Ambassador Craig Murray says Trump and Israel have planned to totally destroy Iran in a manner similar to what has happened to Gaza.

Murray asks: Will the American people let this happen?

Do we have any way of preventing it? The oligarchs run the country.

The Trump administration has probably figured out that a ground invasion is a loser politically and will drum up some reason to use nukes or some other mass-casualty weapons on Iran. A virus? The population is geographically dispersed and includes hundreds of thousands of military. This is not an easy problem to solve.

However, a sustained conflict and constriction of global oil supply also serve the transnational Cabal’s apparent goal of imposing an “energy lockdown” on the world with an attendant depression. The people will be broke and starving and will accept the terms of their new world order, just like Joseph did to the Egyptians in the Book of Genesis.

This is all a conspiracy theory. It will either be confirmed by coming events, or it won’t be.

Pray for peace!