I asked GPT-4 to complete the phrase, “The wages of greed is …” and this is what it said, not a bad response:

The phrase you’re referencing seems to be a play on the biblical proverb “The wages of sin is death.” To complete your phrase in a similar thematic style, one might say: “The wages of greed is ruin.” This suggests that the ultimate cost of greed is destruction or downfall, aligning with the idea that negative actions lead to negative consequences.

The primary thesis of this blog is that the Great Reset is WWIII, the Plutocrats vs. the People, as the elites attempt to subjugate the free people of the world in Chinese-style CBDC/social credit system tyranny. Significant depopulation seems to be part of the plan.

Janet Yellen’s recent threats to China included cutting off access of Chinese banks to SWIFT and the Western monetary system. China has the world’s largest banks today.

This would be a monkey wrench thrown into world trade. U.S. goods and services trade with China totaled an estimated $758.4 billion in 2022. U.S. exports were $195.5 billion, while imports were $562.9 billion.

A lot of other trade would be stymied as the US dollar is still the world’s reserve currency.

Singaporean Sean Foo has an apt commentary on her recent visit.

15 min

Video Summary: "How China Could Lose Everything in a War | Peter Zeihan"

The video discusses Janet Yellen's recent visit to China and the contentious conversations she had, urging China to curb its industrial growth and accusing it of causing job losses in the US. Yellen further threatened to sanction Chinese banks facilitating transactions benefiting Russia's defense industry, potentially disrupting global trade.

Key Takeaways:

Yellen's Warning : Yellen threatened sanctions on Chinese banks facilitating transactions with Russia's defense industry, risking disruptions in global trade.

Impact on Chinese Banks : Sanctioning Chinese banks could isolate them from the US dollar system, impacting their international operations and access to dollar reserves.

Global Trade Disruption : Disruptions in Chinese banks could affect global trade flows, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

China's Response : China may accelerate efforts to diversify away from dollar assets, potentially increasing investments in gold and other hard assets.

Central Banks' Gold Buying : Central banks, including China's, are buying gold as a hedge against geopolitical risks and inflation, despite higher US bond yields.

Long-Term Implications: Yellen's actions could accelerate the decline of the US dollar's role as the world's reserve currency, with profound implications for global finance.

Conclusion:

Yellen's threats against Chinese banks risk disrupting global trade and accelerating the decline of the US dollar's dominance. China's response, including increased purchases of gold, highlights the fragility of the current financial system and the potential for significant shifts in global economic dynamics.

Meanwhile, this morning’s hot CPI report has reduced expectations for Fed action to less than two rate cuts priced in for 2024... as I predicted. The driving sectors were energy and shelter.

Here’s Peter with an update on the yield curve and recession timing.

8 min

Here is Neocon spokesmodel outlining the US/Neocon/WEF/Cabal strategy for war with China.

15 min

Video Summary: "How China Could Lose Everything in a War | Peter Zeihan"

In this video, Peter Zeihan discusses the vulnerabilities of China in the event of a war, highlighting key points:

Chinese Navy Weakness : Despite having more ships than the US Navy, most of China's ships are small and lack the capability to venture far from the coast. This limitation severely impacts their ability to project force beyond their immediate waters.

Dependency on Energy Imports : China imports 85% of its energy, with 85% of that coming from the Persian Gulf. In a real war scenario where energy supplies are disrupted, China could face rapid de-industrialization and mass famine, potentially leading to the deaths of millions.

Changing Calculations : Despite these risks, Zeihan notes that China's calculus regarding war may be shifting as they perceive a looming shift away from the globalized era. This could lead them to consider conflict as a means to maintain control during a transition period.

Potential Scenarios : Zeihan explores the possibility of conflicts involving Taiwan, Ukraine, or other neighboring countries, highlighting the differences in preparation and resources between these potential adversaries.

Sanctions Vulnerability : China's economy is highly vulnerable to sanctions, similar to those imposed on Russia. The disruption of market access and technological transfer could be catastrophic for China.

Leadership Dynamics : Xi Jinping's authoritarian control has led to a lack of diverse perspectives within the Chinese leadership. This centralized decision-making could hinder adaptability and exacerbate failures within the system.

Submarine Capabilities: Zeihan briefly touches on the capabilities of Russian submarines and the challenges posed by their fleet's dispersion across different regions.

Overall, the video underscores China's vulnerabilities in various aspects, including military projection, economic dependency, and leadership dynamics, suggesting potential risks and consequences in the event of a conflict.

The problem for the people of the world is that the WEF Cabal controlling Western governments wants to reduce human populations in both the East and the West. The plandemic proves this. Not only have the vaxxes caused excess deaths, especially in heavily vaxxed countries, but they have rewired people’s brains to become more compliant, and to lose attachment to their values and identity.

The WEF Neocons are mad. Their motto is ordo ab chao. They will wreak havoc on the world until they are stopped.

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace! Jesus is The Way!