The politicians in the US are all cut out of the same cloth, out of touch with reality. I assume this is by the design of the WEF globalists, whose biological weapons attacks and propaganda psyop have left the population increasingly morbid and without the ability to think critically. The politicians (99 percent) are compromised and believe that they’ll be taken care of by the Uni-Party after the takeover.

“What we need right now is a total overhaul of our strategy and our thinking on China, and Russia, and BRICs and everything—a radical change in direction. But what we now know, and everyone knows, is there’s no one who can do it.”

[Except for RFK, Jr., but he has to defeat the Deep State first…]

Have a safe day! Pray for peace!