I would guess China will not back down, as does Singaporean Sean Foo. The impact of Trump’s tariffs on China’s GDP is estimated at about -2.5 percentage points of real GDP growth—down from around 5 percent. According to the Atlanta Fed, the US is already in a recession (and my model indicates it is imminent at best).

Trump’s team confuses a trade deficit with a tariff. A trade deficit in a good or service means the trading partner produces it at a lower cost than we do, so we buy from them. It has nothing to do with tariffs per se. I have covered the actual tariff rates before Trump instituted his first-term tariffs in the post below. The world enjoyed relatively free trade before Trump.

Trump’s economic policies will leave the US isolated from the fastest-growing, most productive markets in the world, as Kevin Walmsley of “Inside China Business” points out. We don’t have the engineers needed to reshore manufacturing even if we wanted to.

If we tariff Chinese and other BRICS nations’ products, our standard of living will fall quickly. Our industries will weaken from lack of competition. The people will realize this government is not working for them any more than the last one was, except perhaps on immigration and a few other hot-button issues.

I believe Trump is acting on behalf of the shadowy Cabal of Western big-money interests aligned with the Neocons, who think that they will be able to “collapse” China and Russia through a trade war.

It is much more likely that the US will collapse, too, but that’s okay with them because they think they are going to rule the rest of the world as a superior transhuman race while keeping the rest of us in techno-feudal slavery.

Pray for peace!