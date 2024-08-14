Kevin Walmsley knocks it out of the park again. The WEF propagandists running our media are complicit in destroying the official positive culture the US once was famous for and replacing it with cultural Marxism. Wokeness will destroy civilization; Elon Musk is right about that.

Americans are not happy with the changes being imposed on them from above.

As I showed in a recent post, China does not embrace wokeness. Nor does Russia, which has embraced Orthodox Christianity as its flagship while encouraging peaceful multiculturalism.

The rest of the world knows what’s going on. The American media are trying to keep us in the dark. Support alternative media. Do not watch mainstream media.

Do not comply. Pray for people to wake up and throw the bums out.