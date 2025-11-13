Sean Foo asks Scott Bessent, “Is it time to scale back the empire and end the trade war?”

[But the Neocons in the back room yell, “No, it’s time to go to war! Conquer Russia and China, and remain the Hegemon!]

“Inside China Business” comments on the virtuous cycle of deflation in China, which is making yuan foreign bonds very attractive. China’s interest rates are less than half those of the US. The world wants Chinese products, so their currency is in demand.

Pray for peace!