The US approach to the rest of the world is increasingly bumptious, which suggests to me the Deep State’s plan—which the Democrats are behind—is still a kinetic war to take down Russia and China. Will Trump be backed into it? (Will he even win the election?)

Trump’s plans are disturbingly reminiscent of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930). Just sayin’.

Maximal uncertainty in the world today.

A couple of charts:

Federal government interest expenditure:

Interest expenditure as a percentage of nominal GDP (we have been here before, not so long ago):

Total federal government debt as a percentage of GDP (this one is near all-time highs):

The feds can’t afford for interest rates to go up much.

The ultimate “Modern Monetary Theory” resolution is for the Fed to buy the debt at a nominal rate in a non-market transaction. The Fed then returns the proceeds paid on the debt net of expenses to the Treasury. This is as close as our system can come to the Treasury just issuing “money” without selling debt to the public. I have asked Martin Armstrong to comment on this.

Of course, this gambit would most likely be concealed—if it is not already happening.

Pray for peace! It makes a difference!