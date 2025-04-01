I would only add to Col. Macgregor’s remarks that the Cabal is still planning World War III to take down Russia and China (as per the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com) by creating an energy crisis in the Middle East that will curtail China’s energy supplies. This is all for unipolar dominance, which the West lost some time ago.

You can count on Trump not making a deal with Putin. The gambit is to wait for Europe to rearm and then attack.

But I am just an open-source intelligence analyst, what do I know?

Pray for peace!