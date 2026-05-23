Via armstrongeconomics.com:

It’s Time to Talk about Massie

Posted May 23, 2026 by Martin Armstrong |

Thomas Massie did not lose because the people of Kentucky suddenly rejected him. He lost because Washington sent a message to every politician in America that if you dare question the foreign policy agenda, if you dare oppose endless war funding, and if you dare call out the influence of AIPAC and the Israel lobby, the full weight of the political machine will be dropped directly on your head.

THE KENTUCKY ELECTION WAS RIGGED BY A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT! Openly. A foreign government openly rigged a US election and installed a puppet candidate. Even the President of the United States promoted and greenlighted this unbelievable, treasonous act. I do not care if you are conservative, liberal, libertarian, or an anarchist–this is WRONG. The American people were denied the opportunity to select their representative because the US government prioritizes Israel.

The media keeps pretending this was some normal Republican primary battle between conservatives. That is nonsense. Ed Gallrein was virtually unknown nationally. The man avoided the national spotlight, opted out of interviews, and suddenly had millions pouring into his race from outside interests aligned against Massie. Before Israel intervened, Massie was one of the most discussed politicians in the US. Gallrein received around 95% of his funding from AIPAC. The man is not an American candidate.

This became the most expensive House primary in American history. Think about that carefully. Not for a Senate seat. Not for president. For one congressional district in Kentucky. Reports estimated spending exceeded $25 million and climbed beyond $32 million by election day.

Only 100 people from Kentucky actually funded Gallerin. Read that again. The people and Super PACs funding this campaign did not come from the state level. Why? Because Thomas Massie committed the unforgivable sin in Washington. He refused to bow to the neocons, Israel, and AIPAC.

Massie opposed endless foreign aid and wars. He criticized the bipartisan obsession with dragging America deeper into foreign conflicts while the United States itself drowns in debt, inflation, crime, collapsing infrastructure, and a disappearing middle class. Most importantly, he openly criticized the influence of AIPAC and the Israeli lobby over Congress.

“Congratulations to US Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein for defeating anti-Israel incumbent Thomas Massie!” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac) posted to X after the election. The organization openly celebrated pouring millions into Massie’s opposition. In other words, a foreign lobby is OPENLY buying seats in the US government.

Foreign nationals, their puppets, painted Massie as anti-Semitic for condemning the most influential foreign lobbyist group in US history. This is a textbook tool of political propaganda: demonize the enemy. “No country is special, and no country deserves my constituents’ taxpayer dollars,” Massie told reporters at CBS. “So I have never voted for foreign aid to Egypt, to Syria, to Israel, or to Ukraine – but the ones in Israel, since they’re the biggest recipients of it, that makes them a little bit mad.” He discussed on Tucker Carlson exactly why he opposed the group. “Their position is more war, it’s more strife, it’s more bombs, it’s more foreign aid, and those are the things that I’ve been voting against. So the real reason that this race is a serious race, and I may lose, is because a foreign lobby has fully funded to the extent that they’ve never done in any Republican race ever before,” Massie said.

“Why would they care what happens in a Republican primary in Kentucky?” Carlson asked of the pro-Israel groups and billionaire backers. “If I lose on May 19, I’ll be out of Congress on January 3 next year, and nobody’s gonna follow my Twitter, nobody’s gonna go to my Facebook page to see what’s going on. I won’t be invited down into the secret SCIFs to read the secret interpretations of the laws that the executive branch is using to spy on you. The one whistleblower, if you will, in Congress, will be gone,” Massie responded.

We are now at the point where foreign lobbying organizations openly flex their ability to remove sitting members of Congress who do not support their agenda strongly enough. Nobody even hides it anymore.

The PRESIDENT of the United States sided with the foreign lobbyists against the people of Kentucky. The same Trump who once promised to “drain the swamp” now marches shoulder-to-shoulder with the same donor networks and lobbying interests the MAGA movement once claimed to oppose. It is absolutely shameful to see how far Trump has fallen in line with Bibi. Trump called Massie the “worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman.” Yet, a few years ago, before he was under Bibi’s thumb, Trump praised Massie and encouraged MAGA to back him.

Then came perhaps the most disgraceful moment of all. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth literally campaigned against Massie while the United States sits on the edge of major geopolitical escalation worldwide. Reuters reported Hegseth stepped away from Pentagon duties to campaign for Gallrein personally. Think about the insanity of that.

America faces rising tensions with Iran, Russia, China, collapsing debt markets, border chaos, and growing instability globally, yet the Secretary of Defense found time to fly into Kentucky to help destroy a congressman whose primary crime was opposing endless war and foreign entanglements. That tells you everything you need to know.

Washington no longer belongs to the American people. It belongs to donors, lobbying groups, defense contractors, intelligence networks, and foreign policy interests that operate completely outside the will of ordinary citizens. Republicans and Democrats scream at each other on television every night, but the second anyone questions Israel funding, NATO expansion, war spending, or foreign lobbying influence, suddenly the entire establishment unites instantly.

Massie was one of the very few Republicans willing to challenge the war machine publicly. Whether people agreed with him or not is irrelevant. The point is that Congress is now openly being shaped through financial intimidation campaigns funded by outside lobbying interests. Politicians watch what happened to Massie and understand the message clearly: obey or be destroyed.

This is exactly how republics rot from within. Not from invasion. Not from foreign armies. From corruption, money, lobbying, intimidation, and politicians who increasingly represent outside interests before their own citizens.