Just to add a gloss to what Armstrong says: What will kill the dollar, in addition to war sanctions motivating the rise of the BRICS’ alternative currency, is that after the US raises protectionist barriers around all its goods, their quality will fall so far behind competitors’ that global demand for them—which is the basis of value for any currency, as Armstrong points out—will dry up. The Fed will blow trillions of dollars into the world economy, and no one will want them.

Of course, you could say China is close to doing the same thing, as it is skirting a deflationary collapse.

However, China's $1 trillion annual trade surplus is being reinvested abroad to create organic demand for its goods.

The US Neocons used the Ukraine war and the attendant sanctions as their lever point to split the world economy and declare “the end of globalization.”

It was not an organic event.

The goal remains world war and the destruction of Russia and China as integral sovereign states.

Until the Western Plutocrats and their henchmen, the Neocons, are thrown out of power in the US, the world is on course for war.

The next step is for Bib Netanyahu to create the battle of Armageddon and for Trump to yield to his Zionist donors to support it. If Harris wins, she will do what she is told.

China’s oil will be cut off, which the Neocons think will cause massive famine in China.

Via armstrongeconomics.com: