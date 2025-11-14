The video below draws heavily from Bloomberg (which I don’t have) on the impact of reversing the tariffs. It conveys Bloomberg’s analysis of what will happen if the SCOTUS strikes down Trump’s “executive” tariffs.

As I have said many times, I believe that Trump/Neocon tariff strategy was based on a fundamental underestimation of the resilience and momentum of the Global South’s economy. Trump thought that their demand for Chinese goods arose entirely from their export surpluses to the US, and that depriving the Global South of its export surpluses would dry up demand for Chinese goods and China’s trade surplus.

Didn’t happen. China’s trade surplus grew.

And now Trump is asking the rest of the Western bloc to fund American reindustrialization. And they’re saying: “What do we get out of it?”

Pray for peace!