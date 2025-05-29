Cyrus Janssen presents a well-documented rant on Trump’s misguided policies.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury bond market is saying, “We don’t think this is going to work out so well…”. Here are the yield curves from yesterday and a month ago. Investors are losing money on US long-term bonds.

Singaporean Sean Foo outlines how Japanese short-term bonds might capture some of the demand for US Treasuries, and how Japan deals with its debt crisis. He also describes how Trump’s tariffs are fundamentally changing the world trade system, not for the better, as the previous post argued.

However, I believe the Cabal has an answer for all this: World War III, which will drive international capital into the USD. Medvedev has said that if NATO launches long-range missiles from Germany, Berlin will become a target.

Pray for peace!