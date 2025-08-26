The tariffs have pushed China to drop virtually all its dependencies on imports from the US. Trump now says 600,000 Chinese students can come to the US, so the bottom 15% of US colleges don’t go bust. Perhaps he will wake up to the other damages being done.

The hubris, ignorance, and obnoxiousness of the current administration on the international stage can only be intentional. The Cabal has Trump under its thumb, as they do Zelensky, whose brashness in rejecting any negotiations is unnatural and bespeaks powerful backing. The European “leaders” are bought off. The Western Deep State, Military-Industrial Complex, the banking Cabal, the Big Money, whatever you want to call them, wants war. Trump is playing the clown while they get ready, IMHO.

There is ample evidence that the Cabal’s religious views—if you can call them that—are Satanic, as they have shown a willingness to commit mass murder, masked by menticide, to achieve their goals of depopulation, which would be furthered by world war. This puts Russia and China, if they read the tea leaves as I do, in a very difficult position.

Your coffee prices are going up.

Pray for peace!