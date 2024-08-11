I am increasingly convinced that the disastrous policies pursued by the Biden administration in Europe and America were intentionally disastrous. Here, I will discuss my hypothesis regarding the “Great Reset.”

The Great Reset started as a deal between WEF Western oligarchs and the CCP to “level down” the West, especially white people, while ultimately allowing the imposition of a CCP-style digital money/social credit scoring system of techno-totalitarianism on the West, as already exists in China. See my pinned post for details. The video below describes a likely scenario.

Meanwhile, China is catching up in chip development and leapfrogging ahead in energy. The stupid US trade war benefits China mightily and accelerates the development of BRICS+ payment systems and trade. Kevin Walmsley from China explains.

Note that China, unlike Europe or the US, is not being overrun with illegal immigrants. Although it has economic problems, China generates a huge trade surplus. China is the largest trading partner of more than 120 nations.

Finally, China is not woke, whereas the West is being actively demoralized with in-your-face woke propaganda from the government and the media. From MS Copilot (Bing + GPT-4):

