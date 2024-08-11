I am increasingly convinced that the disastrous policies pursued by the Biden administration in Europe and America were intentionally disastrous. Here, I will discuss my hypothesis regarding the “Great Reset.”
The Great Reset started as a deal between WEF Western oligarchs and the CCP to “level down” the West, especially white people, while ultimately allowing the imposition of a CCP-style digital money/social credit scoring system of techno-totalitarianism on the West, as already exists in China. See my pinned post for details. The video below describes a likely scenario.
Meanwhile, China is catching up in chip development and leapfrogging ahead in energy. The stupid US trade war benefits China mightily and accelerates the development of BRICS+ payment systems and trade. Kevin Walmsley from China explains.
Note that China, unlike Europe or the US, is not being overrun with illegal immigrants. Although it has economic problems, China generates a huge trade surplus. China is the largest trading partner of more than 120 nations.
Finally, China is not woke, whereas the West is being actively demoralized with in-your-face woke propaganda from the government and the media. From MS Copilot (Bing + GPT-4):
LGBTQ+ individuals in China face a complex landscape of legal and social challenges. Here are some key points:
Legal Status: Same-sex sexual activity is legal in China, and transgender individuals are allowed to change their legal gender after undergoing sex reassignment surgery1. However, same-sex couples cannot marry or adopt children, and there are no explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ individuals1.
Social Acceptance: While there has been some positive growth in LGBTQ+ civil society and changing social attitudes, traditional family expectations and societal discrimination remain significant barriers2. Many LGBTQ+ individuals still struggle for acceptance, especially within their families3.
Government Stance: Under the current administration, there has been increased scrutiny and restrictions on LGBTQ+ venues and events. Public displays of homosexual relationships and effeminate men are often avoided in media1.
Challenges: LGBTQ+ people in China are not legally protected against discrimination, and safe spaces for the community are becoming harder to find4. The level of social acceptance varies, with major cities having more vibrant LGBTQ+ social scenes compared to rural areas4.
Overall, while there have been some advancements, LGBTQ+ individuals in China continue to face significant legal and social challenges.
Pray for peace! Do Not Comply!
