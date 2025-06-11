The cleanup—or attempted cleanup—has started. There are so many people covering the medical freedom space that I usually refrain from commenting on it. Still, Dr. Malone has a thoughtful post on RFK Jr.’s recent firing of the entire vaccine advisory board at the CDC.

The medical freedom movement has been damaged by competition among influencers to be the most original; some have claimed that RFK Jr. has sold out. I don’t think so. The cancerous corruption runs deep inside the Beltway.

RFK, Jr. is delivering on reform of the vaccination schedule that is almost certainly damaging millions of American children.

Once we can get pharmaceutical advertising off the air on television, we can start to clean up the media, which Big Pharma owns.

And Big Pharma has been the Cabal’s secret weapon since the Decade of the Vaccine, the last decade, culminating in the Covid atrocity.

Pray for peace!