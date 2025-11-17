Singaporean Sean Foo details the maturity problem with US federal debt: when you’re concentrated at the short end, a failure to get a bid necessitates Fed monetization. The 10-year T-bond will not drop below 4% with the prospect of such an inflation, so mortgage relief is not imminent either.

See also my post on stablecoins.

Cyrus Janssen reports on China and the BRIC’s developing payment system. Remember: the primary reason for a currency’s strength is demand for the issuing country’s products, which China has in spades, the US not so much outside of a few areas. I continue to worry that the plan is still world war to bring down Russia and China together.

Pray for peace!