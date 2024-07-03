Americans of both political parties are being led by their noses into the destruction of the Western world by the WEF Plutocrats who run the country. See my pinned post for details. A deal was cut between the WEF Plutocrats and the CCP to “level down” the West so China could catch up.

The destruction of the European and American economies continues apace. Russia would be destroyed in the process, and the original plan was for the Western Plutocrats to share power with the CCP, but somewhere along the line, they decided to try to take down China at the same time, in my estimation.

It is not going well.

The result is ridiculous sanctions and other trade policies—like blowing up the Nordstream pipeline—and accompanying anti-China rhetoric. China is the largest trading partner of 120 nations. Once the yuan payment mechanisms are built, that guarantees that the yuan will become a major world reserve currency.

All this is in the interest of imposing CCP-style digital currency/social credit system tyranny upon the West—while poisoning the populations of the foolish Western nations who lined up to take the jab, killing them or damaging their health and reproductive fitness, to meet the psychopathic Plutocrats’ desires for world depopulation.

The evil at work in the world today is biblical. The West needs to repent big-time and take care of its own people. Historically, trade wars precede world wars. The US is becoming increasingly isolated while a quisling press run by the Cabal whips internal divisiveness to a frenzy.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed day!