The rise of Hong Kong as a world financial center
aided and abetted by Bitcoin
What role will Bitcoin play in the emerging world financial system? Kevin Walmsley of “Inside China Business” has a fascinating report on worldwide Bitcoin mining and electricity costs.
Bitcoin transactions are not anonymous—everything is recorded on the blockchain ledger—but they are sometimes termed “pseudonymous” as it can be challenging to tie metadata back to transactors (but probably not for the NSA). See the research snippet from GPT-4o below.
As Martin Armstrong says, the dollar will be the last fiat currency to fall, as wartime capital flows will support it for a few years—unless China shows a surprising amount of economic strength, which is possible.
China, about as indebted as the US, is issuing a special round of long bonds to support consumption as its economy is near deflation. The US is also poised to issue massive amounts of new debt. Sooner or later, all this will wind up in prices and competitive currency devaluations.
Concerns have been raised about potential backdoors in Bitcoin, especially given that its cryptographic hash function, SHA-256, was designed by the NSA. However, SHA-256 is an open algorithm that has undergone extensive public scrutiny, and no evidence suggests it contains a backdoor. The open-source nature of Bitcoin's code allows for continuous examination by the global cryptographic community, making it unlikely that a covert backdoor could exist without detection.
Regarding transaction anonymity, Bitcoin is often described as pseudonymous rather than anonymous. While personal identities aren't directly linked to Bitcoin addresses, all transactions are recorded on a public ledger known as the blockchain. This transparency means that, although addresses don't reveal personal information, transaction patterns can potentially be analyzed to identify users. Techniques such as blockchain analysis can trace transactions back to individuals, especially if they interact with regulated exchanges that require identity verification.
In summary, there is no substantiated evidence that the NSA or any other intelligence agency has a backdoor into Bitcoin. Additionally, while Bitcoin offers a degree of pseudonymity, its transaction history is fully transparent, making it possible to trace transactions back to individuals under certain circumstances.
