What role will Bitcoin play in the emerging world financial system? Kevin Walmsley of “Inside China Business” has a fascinating report on worldwide Bitcoin mining and electricity costs.

Bitcoin transactions are not anonymous—everything is recorded on the blockchain ledger—but they are sometimes termed “pseudonymous” as it can be challenging to tie metadata back to transactors (but probably not for the NSA). See the research snippet from GPT-4o below.

As Martin Armstrong says, the dollar will be the last fiat currency to fall, as wartime capital flows will support it for a few years—unless China shows a surprising amount of economic strength, which is possible.

China, about as indebted as the US, is issuing a special round of long bonds to support consumption as its economy is near deflation. The US is also poised to issue massive amounts of new debt. Sooner or later, all this will wind up in prices and competitive currency devaluations.

Pray for peace!