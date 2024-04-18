The resistance must be LOCAL!
suss out the Big-Pharma-bribed traitors in your midst
Katherine Watt suggests that the WHO “pandemic treaty” may be a diversion and that the Feds and quisling State officials may have enough authority under existing misbegotten statutes to lock us down again.
You must learn who is making policy in your state and locality, and monitor them. If they are playing along with “The [it’s a medical emergency because we say it is] Narrative,” they should be shamed at public hearings and via calls and emails to elected representatives.
It’s going to be a long slog out of this mess. So many people are still hypnotized.
Will they go for maximum fear porn and declare a bird flu PANDEMIC? Dr. Malone says if they say it’s a pandemic (Scary! Be very afraid!), then it is!
As of the latest update, there have been 2 cases of human infection with the H5N1 bird flu reported in the United States. The risk to the general public remains low, and there has been no person-to-person spread observed1. Globally, nearly 900 people have been diagnosed with bird flu, with more than 460 fatalities, but the two cases in the U.S. were not fatal2.
To date, no human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 bird flu has been recorded. While human infections with bird flu can occur, they are typically associated with direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. The spread of bird flu viruses from one infected person to a close contact is very rare, and when it has happened, it has not led to continued spread among people1. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely due to the high mortality rate among the few hundred cases where humans caught the virus from animals23.
And if a strain of bird flu appears that suddenly becomes highly infectious among humans, you can bet that it was created in a lab.
Stay healthy! Pray for peace! No fear!