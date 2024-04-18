Katherine Watt suggests that the WHO “pandemic treaty” may be a diversion and that the Feds and quisling State officials may have enough authority under existing misbegotten statutes to lock us down again.

You must learn who is making policy in your state and locality, and monitor them. If they are playing along with “The [it’s a medical emergency because we say it is] Narrative,” they should be shamed at public hearings and via calls and emails to elected representatives.

It’s going to be a long slog out of this mess. So many people are still hypnotized.

Will they go for maximum fear porn and declare a bird flu PANDEMIC? Dr. Malone says if they say it’s a pandemic (Scary! Be very afraid!), then it is!

And if a strain of bird flu appears that suddenly becomes highly infectious among humans, you can bet that it was created in a lab.

Stay healthy! Pray for peace! No fear!