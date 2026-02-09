The ratio of home prices to median household income is the highest since “The Big Short” home price collapse
Americans aren't moving very much
I will update my macro models after the employment data release on Wednesday.
Average Homeowner Tenure Rises To 8.6 Years (Americans Aren’t Moving Much)
confoundedinterest17 #bubble, #inflation, CMBS, CRE, Economy, Existing Home Sales, fannie mae, Fed, Freddie Mac, GDP, Gold, Housing, Inflation, Mortgage, New Home Sales, Powell, REITs, Silver, SPX, Stocks, Treasuries, Treasury, Uncategorized, Yellen February 9, 2026 1 Minute
Higher housing prices and higher than normal mortgages produces rising average homeowner tenure.
And Americans aren’t moving.
The ratio of home prices to median household income is the highest since “The Big Short” home price collapse.