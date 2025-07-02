The cockamamie tariffs were always intended not to fix the US trade deficit, but to shut down the global economy and hurt China by destroying its trillion-dollar-a-year trade surplus. As if only the American consumer is the source of other nations’ trade surpluses.

However, the BRICS+ trade bloc proved stronger than the Cabal realized. Now, their only fallback option is World War III. China would be insane to enable this outcome by supplying the rare earths that the MIC (not to mention the auto industry) needs to pursue WWIII. There is already grumbling about the “unacceptable” export controls China is imposing on rare earths (“What is this going to be used for? It’s none of your business!”).

When the West doesn’t get its way, it knows only one response. Hence, I continue to expect an energy crisis to disrupt China’s oil imports. As document in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, the Deep State’s plan has always been to attack Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness.

Interest rates may come down, but they will not stimulate the economy. Business economist David Rosenbert comments.

Pray for peace!