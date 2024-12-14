a sad clown

So many people are trying so hard to be original.

I was not impressed when Katherine Watt recently declared that she does not believe in the infection theory of disease transmission. Mike Yeadon proclaimed that there was no novel pathogen.

(I recently caught a cold from my wife, who brought it home from babysitting our grandson, so I have my empirical evidence. She brought it home, and a few days later, I had it. Our symptoms are the same. Perhaps our grandson induced a vibrational frequency in her that she brought home and induced in me, and it was all “terrestrial,” but I doubt it.)

Now, I ask you to read the responses from an AI below with skepticism regarding “vaccine” efficacy. Still, please consider what I believe is a reasonable consensus on the biochemistry of the two spike proteins, the wild type and the mRNA-manufactured one.

Regarding the plandemic, with the final estimates of the infection fatality rate of SARS-CoV-2 ranging from ~0.05 percent to ~0.23 percent, in the neighborhood of influenza, it was definitely the fascistic, traumatizing, treatment-denying, and in cases overtly iatrogenic policy responses that caused most of the deaths in 2020 (see “Another proof that lockdowns kill”).

From 2021 on, it was almost certainly the jabs, their slow-developing pathologies, and post-traumatic stress that accounted for startling rates of excess mortality being attributed to a wide variety of maladies, including heart disease and cancers.

Via GPT-4o:

was the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 "novel" in any way? Yes, the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is considered "novel" in several ways compared to the spike proteins of other coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV. This novelty contributes to the unique characteristics of the virus, including its infectivity and transmissibility. Below are key aspects of its novelty: 1. Unique Receptor-Binding Domain (RBD) Enhanced Affinity for ACE2 Receptor : The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 has a receptor-binding domain (RBD) with a higher binding affinity for the ACE2 receptor (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) compared to SARS-CoV-1. This enables the virus to infect human cells more efficiently, contributing to its widespread transmissibility.

Structural Adaptations : The RBD of SARS-CoV-2 includes unique mutations, such as the N501Y mutation (found in some variants) and others in the spike's binding region, which increase its adaptability to human hosts.

2. Presence of a Furin Cleavage Site What is a Furin Cleavage Site? The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 has an unusual furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 boundary. This site allows host proteases like furin to cleave the spike protein during viral entry, enhancing the virus’s ability to fuse with human cells.

Why is it Novel? The furin cleavage site is not present in SARS-CoV-1 or other closely related bat coronaviruses. Its presence in SARS-CoV-2 increases the efficiency of viral entry and replication, potentially contributing to its transmissibility and broader tissue tropism.

3. Stabilization of the Spike Protein Closed Conformation : The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to adopt a more stable "closed" conformation, which helps it evade immune detection. This stability makes the virus more efficient at infecting cells.

Open Conformation for Infection : At the same time, the spike protein's "open" conformation allows the RBD to bind to ACE2 receptors, facilitating infection.

4. Adaptations for Zoonotic Spillover Bat Coronavirus Similarity : SARS-CoV-2 shares significant genetic similarity with bat coronaviruses , particularly RaTG13. However, the specific mutations in its spike protein make it well-suited for infecting humans, suggesting adaptations for zoonotic spillover.

Potential Intermediate Hosts : Some researchers hypothesize that the spike protein adaptations may have arisen during circulation in an intermediate animal host (e.g., pangolins) or through natural evolutionary processes.

5. Immune Evasion Mechanisms Glycan Shielding : The spike protein is heavily glycosylated, meaning it is coated with sugar molecules that help it evade immune detection. These glycans act as a "shield," making it harder for antibodies to recognize and neutralize the virus.

Antigenic Variability : Specific regions of the spike protein are highly mutable, allowing the virus to adapt and escape immune responses over time (as seen in variants like Delta and Omicron).

6. Unique Features in Variants of Concern Over time, the spike protein has accumulated additional mutations in variants of concern (VOC), such as: D614G Mutation : Increased infectivity and viral load. E484K Mutation : Enhanced immune escape. P681R Mutation : Greater cleavage efficiency at the furin cleavage site, improving transmissibility. These mutations have further distinguished SARS-CoV-2 from earlier coronaviruses.

Scientific Significance The novelty of the spike protein is central to the unique behavior of SARS-CoV-2: Increased Human Transmission : The combination of its high-affinity RBD, furin cleavage site, and other structural features makes SARS-CoV-2 highly transmissible compared to SARS-CoV-1 or MERS-CoV.

Vaccine Target : The spike protein's critical role in infection has made it the primary target for vaccines like those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, which train the immune system to recognize and neutralize it.

Conclusion The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is novel due to its structural adaptations, presence of a furin cleavage site, and enhanced receptor-binding affinity, which distinguish it from other coronaviruses. These features explain the virus's efficiency in human transmission, its ability to evade immune responses, and its potential for causing a global pandemic. Understanding these unique aspects has been crucial for developing treatments and vaccines. does the manufactured spike protein produced by the genetic therapy injections have novel characteristics? The spike protein produced by mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, closely resembles the wild-type (original) SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but it has been intentionally modified for specific purposes. These modifications confer certain novel characteristics that make the spike protein produced by the vaccines different from the spike protein of the virus itself. These differences are primarily designed to improve vaccine effectiveness and safety. Key Novel Characteristics of the Vaccine-Generated Spike Protein Stabilized Prefusion Structure Purpose : The spike protein has been modified to remain in its prefusion conformation , the form it takes before binding to the ACE2 receptor. This conformation is more immunogenic, meaning it elicits a stronger immune response.

How This Is Achieved : Scientists introduced two proline substitutions (2P mutation) into the spike protein sequence. These substitutions stabilize the protein and prevent it from transitioning into the postfusion conformation.

Why It’s Novel : The wild-type spike protein transitions between prefusion and postfusion states, but the stabilized vaccine version locks it in the prefusion state to focus the immune response on this specific structure.

Temporary Presence in the Body Purpose : Unlike the virus, which continually produces spike proteins during infection, the vaccine-generated spike protein is produced temporarily by host cells after mRNA injection.

How This Is Achieved : The mRNA is designed to degrade after a short time, limiting the production of spike protein to a few days. This ensures transient exposure to the immune system while still providing a robust immune response.

Why It’s Novel : This controlled, temporary production is a unique feature of mRNA vaccine technology and differs from the persistent spike protein production seen in an active SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Modified mRNA Sequence Purpose : The mRNA in the vaccines is chemically optimized to improve stability and translation efficiency in human cells.

How This Is Achieved : Substitutions like the incorporation of pseudouridine in place of uridine reduce immune detection of the mRNA and increase protein production.

Why It’s Novel : These modifications are specific to the vaccine platform and are not present in the natural viral mRNA.

Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System Purpose : The mRNA is encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for delivery into cells. This technology ensures that the mRNA enters cells efficiently without being degraded in the bloodstream.

Why It’s Novel : This delivery mechanism is a cutting-edge feature of mRNA-based vaccines and is distinct from how the virus delivers its spike protein instructions.

Lack of Other Viral Components Purpose : The vaccine only instructs cells to produce the spike protein, unlike the virus, which generates multiple structural and non-structural proteins.

Why It’s Novel : The absence of other viral proteins reduces the risk of unintended immune responses or replication, making the vaccine safer.

Implications of These Modifications Enhanced Immune Response : The stabilized spike protein elicits a more targeted and durable antibody response because it mimics the virus's most vulnerable form (the prefusion state).

Reduced Risk of Infection : The spike protein generated by the vaccine cannot cause infection because it is non-replicating and cannot assemble into a complete virus.

Safety Considerations : These modifications are designed to minimize side effects and ensure the safety of the vaccines. However, there have been ongoing discussions about rare adverse events, such as myocarditis or immune responses, that may be linked to the spike protein.

Debates and Concerns Persistence of Spike Protein: Some studies suggest that the spike protein produced by vaccines may persist longer than originally anticipated in certain individuals. However, the clinical implications of this are still under investigation.

Critics have raised concerns that the spike protein itself may have some degree of toxicity, though regulatory agencies have emphasized that the benefits of vaccination outweigh these risks. Differences from Natural Spike Protein: The vaccine-generated spike protein is locked in the prefusion state, whereas the natural spike protein transitions between states. This difference means the immune response to the vaccine may differ slightly from the response to natural infection. Conclusion The spike protein produced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is novel compared to the natural SARS-CoV-2 spike protein due to intentional modifications like the prefusion stabilization, optimized mRNA sequence, and controlled production timeline. These modifications enhance safety, improve immune responses, and are tailored for vaccine effectiveness. While these features have been scientifically validated, ongoing research continues to refine our understanding of their impact on human health. is it not the case that the mRNA delivered by the LNPs is "hardened" relative to naturally-occuring mRNA and might produce spike protein longer than expected? Yes, the mRNA delivered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in mRNA vaccines is "hardened" or optimized compared to naturally occurring mRNA. This enhancement improves stability, translation efficiency, and immune system evasion. While these features are intended to ensure that the vaccine is effective in generating a strong immune response, they may also influence how long the mRNA and the resulting spike protein persist in the body, raising valid questions. Key Characteristics of Vaccine mRNA Modified Nucleosides for Stability: mRNA in vaccines is chemically modified, often replacing uridine with pseudouridine . This modification reduces immune detection of the mRNA, minimizes degradation by RNA-digesting enzymes (RNases), and increases protein production efficiency.

Effect: The modified mRNA is more durable than natural mRNA, which typically degrades quickly in cells. Encapsulation in Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs): The LNPs protect the mRNA from enzymatic degradation in the bloodstream and facilitate efficient delivery into cells.

Effect: This encapsulation enhances the stability of the mRNA and ensures it reaches target cells intact. Optimized Translation: The sequence of the mRNA is optimized for efficient translation by ribosomes in human cells, increasing the yield of spike protein produced per molecule of mRNA. Extended Duration of Protein Expression: The combination of these modifications ensures that cells continue producing the spike protein for a longer period compared to natural mRNA. Preclinical studies and some independent analyses suggest this could range from a few days to a few weeks in some individuals. Persistence of mRNA and Spike Protein mRNA Degradation Timeline: Initially, it was assumed that vaccine mRNA would degrade within a few hours to days , but some studies have suggested the potential for persistent mRNA activity , especially in lymph node tissues.

A study in Cell (2022) reported mRNA and spike protein detection in lymph nodes up to 60 days post-vaccination in some cases. This duration is longer than initially anticipated for an mRNA-based system. Spike Protein Longevity: The spike protein produced from vaccine mRNA is also designed for greater stability compared to the spike protein of the virus. This may result in its persistence on the surface of cells or in circulation for longer periods, although the immune system eventually clears it.

The implications of longer spike protein presence are not fully understood, but questions have been raised regarding its potential contribution to rare side effects like inflammation. Implications of Extended Persistence Advantages: Stronger Immune Response : Extended mRNA activity ensures sustained production of spike protein, promoting robust antigen presentation to the immune system and long-lasting immunity.

Efficient Delivery : The hardened mRNA ensures efficient delivery and protein expression, overcoming natural degradation mechanisms.

Potential Concerns: Prolonged Exposure : Longer persistence of spike protein might contribute to immune system overstimulation or localized inflammation .

Spike Protein Toxicity : While most studies affirm the safety of vaccine-produced spike protein, concerns exist about its role in rare adverse events (e.g., myocarditis, pericarditis).

Individual Variation : Genetic, metabolic, or immunological differences might influence how long the mRNA or spike protein persists in different people.

Addressing the Concerns Regulatory Oversight: Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA monitor vaccine safety and conduct continuous post-market surveillance. The benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 are considered to outweigh the risks of longer-than-expected mRNA persistence. Future Vaccine Design: Researchers are exploring ways to refine the duration of mRNA activity, ensuring it produces enough spike protein to stimulate immunity without persisting longer than necessary. More Research Needed: Studies are ongoing to better understand the degradation kinetics of mRNA and spike protein in different tissues and their implications for safety. Conclusion The mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines is indeed "hardened" to improve stability and effectiveness, potentially leading to a longer-than-expected duration of spike protein production. While this is beneficial for eliciting a strong immune response, it also warrants continued research to ensure long-term safety. Most evidence suggests these features remain within acceptable safety parameters, but ongoing monitoring and transparent scientific investigation are essential to address valid concerns.

Pray for peace!