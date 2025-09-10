Surplus nations are buying gold, not Treasuries. “Inside China Business” reports. Even Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan is saying it’s time to trash the stupid tariffs. Have the Neocons given up on WWIII, or is it just the need for war materiel in the short run that motivated this change?

Bessent is still talking about “collapsing” the Russian economy. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for the history on this strategy—it’s classic Cold War pseudo-demographics that has irrefutably been proved wrong in the past few years. So Trump and Bessent are asking Europe to impose 100% tariffs on China and India. Madness. War talk.

Pray for peace!