GI Joe

I don’t think the Chinese will attempt to invade Taiwan. All the TSMC chip fabricating machines have a kill switch that would render them useless. China is more likely trying to bleed out the US military-industrial complex with annoying distractions.

I taught accelerated MBA courses in Taiwan in the 1990s in Taipei, the capital, and Hsinchu, Taiwan’s Silicon Valley. I asked the students what they thought would happen to the relationship with the mainland in the long run. They said, “We will work it out. We’re all Chinese.”

A rational solution will occur. Taiwan and mainland China do a huge amount of trade with each other. And they’re Chinese.

Nor do I think China will start a kinetic war with the US. They already bought the government, along with their Communist-sympathizer World Economic Forum cronies. Now they’re trying to whittle the US down to size — along with the rest of the world.

I believe a major energy crisis in the Persian Gulf is in the cards. It may be triggered by attacks inside Russia by “Ukraine.”

War updates from Hal Turner:

Have a great day!