With friends like the US, who needs enemies? Singaporean Sean Foo details the damage the chip sanctions are doing to allies. Only regime change permitting reasonable trade rules in the US will improve matters. The only problem is that the vast majority of Congress appears to be compromised by someone into supporting measures that are damaging the US…. Could it be that the Great Reset requires the US to be “leveled down” for the successful implementation of global “Communism” (really techno-neofeudalism)?

China’s trade surplus finances its subsidies to its industries, while the US fiscal deficit funds US subsidies to industry, which will inevitably lead to a monetary-fiscal supernova with an undetermined outcome.

