Via armstrongeconomics.com:

[…] Blinken is pushing for Long-range missiles to destroy the military capacity of Russia. They still see NATO as invading Russia just as soon as they can claim that Russia is the aggressor by attacking something in NATO. I have warned that they would do their best to create World War III before the election. These Neocons could not win a bar fight but love death and destruction on TV as if this is some video game. These people have NEVER won a single war yet post-WWII, but they are so close to destroying Russia that they are not about to let Trump & RFK take that dream away. […] We see the next two weeks as absolutely critical. Putin must take this seriously as a war with NATO, and Ukraine is their proxy, just as Hezbollah is the proxy of Iran. If he does not respond to Zelensky with a major show of force to crush Ukraine, then NATO will only use them as their vanguard and will end up in a direct war not much different than what we see with Iran vs. Israel. [emphasis added] President Biden has been considering allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia. This decision would most certainly mark a potential shift in American involvement and send a signal to Russia that this is really a war between the USA and NATO vs. Russia. Ukrainian leaders argue they need these weapons to defend against Russian attacks. The US and NATO are no different than Iran using Hezbolla against Israel.

If “the Ukrainians” launch missiles deep into Russia—even if the strike does as minor damage as the Iranian strike on Israel—it may be perceived as a casus belli by the Russian people. Their neocons may demand a proportionate or better response.

A significant strike on Kiev would be Putin's logical next move. Technically, it will not be a direct strike on NATO, but that might not matter if NATO decides to follow up with extensive missile strikes, possibly nuclear, into Russia, just because the Blob is sufficiently lathered up to go for it.

The WEF/Cabal/US/NATO are the aggressors. Their goal is the same as always: to create an energy crisis in the Middle East that will cripple China while attacking Russia in whatever way they think they can get away with.

Maybe NATO and whatever army the EU puts together will invade. Here’s the winter weather forecast for Russia via Bing GPT-4:

Blinken says, “Hey, guys, I have an idea! Let’s invade Russia this winter!”

But, in reality, the only way the West can win against Russia is a preemptive nuclear strike, and Putin will respond in kind to a nuclear strike. Europe will be toast.

But depopulation is one of the Cabal’s not-so-secret goals, so they might be okay with that, as they’re all squirreled away in their bunkers in New Zealand or wherever.

Do not underestimate the evil at work in the world today.

The world is like a physics experiment in which a thousand mouse traps are set with a ping-pong ball on top, just waiting for the first one to spring. It is hard to predict what sequence of events might occur, although I’m sure AIs worldwide are working on the problem.

I can’t believe anyone will vote for Harris after everything the Democrats have put the country through.

The Covid brainwashing was very effective. Orange Man Bad!

Pray for peace!