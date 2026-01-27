The Neocons' and Trump's paranoia is isolating the USA
yes, our elites sold us out, and the US is behind China and won't catch up, but trying to isolate and "protect" the US in a Western Hemisphere "Fortress of Solitude" WILL ONLY MAKE THE US FALL FURTHER
BEHIND! And China knows it.
The Neocons leave the US no other option than war. The moral tone of the 21st century will be determined by how China deals with the West’s final kinetic spasms of empire. I hope the Sleeping Prophet Edgar Cayce’s prediction that China will become the “cradle of Christianity” comes true.
Pray for peace!