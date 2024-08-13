I tried to join on time, but the site was crashing because of an alleged distributed denial of service attack. After watching a detective show, I tried again and caught the last hour or more. Musk, who has been quiet on the “vaccines” except to say his shot nearly killed him, did not ask the former President about them. President Trump was all for speeding up FDA approval processes though, which was not encouraging, as it suggests he is still under the thumb of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

https://x.com/i/spaces/1nAKEpNkLwoxL/peek

You won’t find this link on any search engine. Even duckduckgo wouldn’t find it.

Pray for peace! DO NOT COMPLY!