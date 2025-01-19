Cyrus Jenssen hawks his sponsor toward the end, but this is worth watching. I continue to think that Trump will be forced into a hot war by the Deep State, who labor under an idee fixe that this is the historical moment to take down Russia and China as they try to stave off demographic collapse.

The hot war will begin in the Middle East, now stylishly known as “West Asia,” as the US launches its long-desired attack on Iran, which will disrupt China’s oil supplies. Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan even telegraphed in a recent newsletter that he expects this attack to happen soon. It may be carried out by US proxy, Israel, who will demand and get US support.

I confess that my views are influenced by Martin Armstrong’s long-term historical correlation models, which predict world war before the decade's end.

Here’s a quote from Zeihan’s newsletter arriving in my inbox this morning:

The Chinese are stockpiling resources - food, fuel, and materials - to help it endure a protracted conflict with the US. Is this something to be concerned about? If China wants 120 days of stockpile, good for them, but it's not going to help. China is completely import dependent; they rely on imports for energy, food, and raw materials and their economy is tied to the global supply chain. As soon as war breaks out, all that is going away. Even if China has a 120-day stockpile, it's not going to be very secure. Oil will be vulnerable to attacks. Food will be subjected to poor storage infrastructure and will likely spoil. So, that 120-day stockpile isn't looking so strong anymore. And if you start to factor in naval blockades, no access to US markets, and the power projection of the US, this stockpile quickly turns into the same smoke and mirrors that the Chinese are so great at.

Pray for peace!