It is only a matter of time before Russia and China hit back. The next stage of WWIII will be maritime, as the US and UK navies take on China’s massive shipbuilding capacity. But who knows what other weapons are being held in reserve in this nightmare of delusional hubris?

The purpose of the attack on Iran, as Peter Zeihan has told us many times, is to cut off China’s oil supply. Approximately 80% of Iran’s oil exports are directed to China, accounting for around 13% of China’s total oil imports.

Pray for peace!