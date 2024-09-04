With Germany knocked down and their industrial base destroyed when the Neocons took away their Russian energy, the power-mad Neocons have turned their attention to destroying Japan’s industries by provoking China. The Neocon sanctions require huge sacrifices from American “allies” (vassals) as they are supposed to forgo profits coming from selling to China. China will respond by curtailing access to critical mineral supply chains that will destroy Toyota and the rest of Japan’s industrial base.

Hooray for Made-In-America, right? The promised “reindustrialization of America”? No.

The chip war is the height of stupidity, and Trump will continue it. Americans need to realize that the Blob, the Deep State, is engaged in a winner-take-all world war to retain unipolar dominance. They can’t accept that they gave away manufacturing to China and will pay the consequences. They don’t care. They will inject and starve the American people into depopulation while sitting pretty in their North American Fortress of Solitude, with, ostensibly, little reliance on the rest of the world. However, that will not happen as long as China controls as many critical supply chains as they do currently.

This situation implies that the Neocons will conclude they are being forced into taking preemptive action against China, hitting them in their Achilles’ heel of oil import dependence, before they can complete enough nuclear reactors to lessen that dependence substantially. China has about 30 nuclear reactors under construction, expected to come online in 2024 or 2025.

Hence, the Neocons will probably try to engineer a global oil shock by starting a conflagration in the Middle East unless they are thrown from power and American authorities rethink exactly where their trade war is taking them.

Meanwhile, Australia, which has no automobile industry of its own to protect, is being flooded with inexpensive Chinese electric vehicles.

The trade war will make everything more expensive for Americans. Have you been to the grocery store lately?

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace! Vote for Trump and hope that he stands by his word to cooperate with China by letting them build cars in the US with US workers.