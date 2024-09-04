The madness of the Blob
Trump needs to enforce an about-face on the Neocons' struggle for unipolar dominance
With Germany knocked down and their industrial base destroyed when the Neocons took away their Russian energy, the power-mad Neocons have turned their attention to destroying Japan’s industries by provoking China. The Neocon sanctions require huge sacrifices from American “allies” (vassals) as they are supposed to forgo profits coming from selling to China. China will respond by curtailing access to critical mineral supply chains that will destroy Toyota and the rest of Japan’s industrial base.
Hooray for Made-In-America, right? The promised “reindustrialization of America”? No.
The chip war is the height of stupidity, and Trump will continue it. Americans need to realize that the Blob, the Deep State, is engaged in a winner-take-all world war to retain unipolar dominance. They can’t accept that they gave away manufacturing to China and will pay the consequences. They don’t care. They will inject and starve the American people into depopulation while sitting pretty in their North American Fortress of Solitude, with, ostensibly, little reliance on the rest of the world. However, that will not happen as long as China controls as many critical supply chains as they do currently.
This situation implies that the Neocons will conclude they are being forced into taking preemptive action against China, hitting them in their Achilles’ heel of oil import dependence, before they can complete enough nuclear reactors to lessen that dependence substantially. China has about 30 nuclear reactors under construction, expected to come online in 2024 or 2025.
Hence, the Neocons will probably try to engineer a global oil shock by starting a conflagration in the Middle East unless they are thrown from power and American authorities rethink exactly where their trade war is taking them.
Meanwhile, Australia, which has no automobile industry of its own to protect, is being flooded with inexpensive Chinese electric vehicles.
The trade war will make everything more expensive for Americans. Have you been to the grocery store lately?
Have a blessed day! Pray for peace! Vote for Trump and hope that he stands by his word to cooperate with China by letting them build cars in the US with US workers.
While the Black Nobility has saturated the U.S. Govt, Media, Education, Deep State, it's a fact of the Rhodes Trust Scholar Program to have indoctrinated university students of moral bankruptcy, ethical elasticity and psychopathic ambition from all WESTERN NATIONS NOW EQUALLY SATURATED AS THE U.S. Over 33,000 BLACK NOBILITY SPIES now saturate the United States with Centralized Govt Institutions they inhabit now defined 'Democracy' and 'Sacred' as opposed to 'Unalienable Rights of the Individual' the priority and that SACRED which the Constitution protects under a Constitutional Republic.
ALL ARE NOW A NETWORK OF THE COWARDLY BRITISH EMPIRE which INCLUDES China since the Opium Wars STEALING THE OPIUM TRADE which is now owned by the Black Nobility since mid19th Century. The Drug War at the U.S. Southern Border is a mirror of the earlier BLACK NOBILITY (Hiding behind the British and French Navies) DRUG WARS IN ASIA...With only the Illicit Drug being Traded to the 'User Market' being different. To this day, Opium remains the Drug of Choice in Europe.
ALL DECISIONS ARE MADE IN LONDON, CITY OF LONDON and SWITZERLAND. THE BLACK NOBILITY IS THE ROOT OF THE TREE OF EVIL issuing orders as The Shadow Govt. behind the U.S. and its Military, with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Israel and all the Nations legitimizing the Dutch/British East India Trading Network into now being designated 'THE COMMONWEALTH.' Since WWII; the U.S. is that used for the COWARD Uniparty Nazi Demon Worshipers to hide behind exactly as they did the people of the British Isles and then Greater Europe using the Nation States to hide behind and the people slaves and fodder.
Tower of Basel by Adam Labor.
'How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It On The Jews) by Richard Poe
