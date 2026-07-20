First, let me say that I have lost all confidence in Trump, as I believe he has been terminally compromised and is now playing his role as the Man of Lawlessness in Daniel, the abomination that causes desolation. He is serving the Western plutocrats, aka the Cabal, to foment World War III and global famine and depopulation.

However, it does appear in retrospect that China’s hand in the plandemic was obvious. The film of people “dropping dead” from COVID and the initiation of the lockdown strategy, quickly adopted by the WHO as a global recommendation…and of course, China’s participation in the development of the virus and the mRNA countermeasure, both bioweapons—these are some tells.

But for me the biggest tell was the attempt by the Left to pull off a full-scale Cultural Revolution in the US in 2020, attempting to doom Trump’s election chances, with struggle sessions condemning American historical figures and virtually everything about American culture.

Now it appears the Left’s Deep State is controlled by Zionist interests, “the Cabal,” who intend to collapse the world economy to impose techno-feudalism, the Great Reset, while maintaining hegemony over the Chinese.

Left and Right blow in the wind like a weathervane, and mean almost nothing. We live in an age of lawless power on all sides determining outcomes.

My hope is that the people of the world will wake up and create a new social contract beyond the control of the psychopaths currently running the world.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

One of the Greatest Betrayals of Public Trust in American History Posted Jul 20, 2026 by Martin Armstrong | There is a vast difference between making an error and deliberately concealing intelligence from the American people. The newly declassified White House documents do not describe mere bureaucratic incompetence. They allege a coordinated effort to downplay and suppress intelligence regarding Chinese election meddling while protecting the reputation of the agencies involved. Democracy has been obliterated. According to the documents released by the White House, intelligence officials obtained information indicating that Chinese actors had acquired approximately 220 million American voter records. The administration also alleges that reports connecting China to election-related intelligence were softened or omitted from senior intelligence briefings and that documents later surfaced from burn bags designated for classified destruction. These are allegations contained in the released material and remain subject to ongoing investigation rather than established judicial findings. Trump stated that those tasked with discarding of the documents failed to perform their tasks, leaving a trail of evidence for his administration to uncover. What infuriates me is the double standard that has infected Washington. Imagine for one moment that the political parties were reversed. Suppose documents emerged alleging that a Republican administration had concealed intelligence pointing to foreign interference by one of America’s chief geopolitical adversaries. Suppose classified records were reportedly found in burn bags after years of being withheld. Cities would burn. Trump would be publicly executed in the streets like Mussolini. Instead, we are told to remain patient and trust the very institutions accused of suppressing the information in the first place. Government employees do not swear an oath to protect an agency. They swear an oath to the Constitution. When bureaucrats begin deciding what elected officials should or should not know because they dislike the political consequences, they cross a line that no free society should tolerate. Intelligence belongs to the nation—not to unelected officials who believe they know better than the people they are supposed to serve. China spent decades acquiring American technology, purchasing farmland, infiltrating universities, stealing intellectual property, conducting cyber espionage, and expanding influence across every major strategic sector. To pretend that election-related data would somehow be off limits demonstrates either astonishing naivety or deliberate blindness. Neither explanation inspires confidence. A foreign government may have decided the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election. The American public should be absolutely outraged and insisting on answers from past administrations. On the hook for billions in tariffs, China has numerous motives for wanting Trump out of office. America appeared weak on the international stage under Biden. If officials truly possessed intelligence suggesting that China had compromised massive amounts of voter information and failed to pursue every available avenue to expose and confront it, that level of complacency would be nothing short of treasonous against the public trust. Whether those actions ultimately meet any criminal standard is for investigators and the courts to determine. But if public servants knowingly placed institutional or political interests above the security of the nation, the American people deserve complete accountability. What has always astonished me is how Washington treats transparency as the enemy instead of the cure. Every scandal follows the same script. Deny. Delay. Classify. Seal the records. Attack anyone asking questions. Years later, documents quietly emerge showing that far more was known than anyone admitted at the time. By then, the damage has already been done. This is exactly why public confidence continues to collapse. It is not because people have suddenly become cynical. It is because governments repeatedly ask citizens to ignore contradictions that become impossible to ignore. Every concealed report, every sanitized briefing, and every document hidden from public scrutiny chips away at the legitimacy of the institutions themselves. If these newly released records withstand scrutiny, then the outrage should not be confined to one political party. Every American, regardless of ideology, should demand answers. A government that cannot be trusted to honestly confront foreign threats cannot expect the public to simply accept assurances that everything is under control.

Pray for peace!