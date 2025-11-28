Peter Drucker was a family friend who told me in about 1973 that “the Jews are the new WASPs.” He also explained that a conservative backswing was coming as the Baby Boom grew older, introducing me to the simplistic demographic analysis that underlies Neocon strategy regarding Russia and China. Although he “passed” for an Episcopalian, Drucker was an Austrian Jew.

Grok offers a revealing summary of Jiang’s Pax Judaica theory, drawing heavily on his writings in Chinese. Jiang must have the CCP's blessing to hold up such an unflattering mirror to the US. He stops short, however, of saying what is obvious to me, that the “Pax Judaica” Cabal is pursuing aggressive, though subversive, depopulation and enslavement of humanity in a CCP-style neo-feudalism, while at the same time planning to vassalize the rest of the world, beginning with control of the Middle East.

He is optimistic about US-China relations because of mutual dependency, and implicitly, about China’s system. But he underestimates the Cabal’s plans for retaining unipolar dominance, in my opinion.

Jiang Xueqin (姜雪琴), a prominent Chinese education reformer and commentator, has articulated a geopolitical theory he calls “Pax Judaica” — the idea that the 21st century will be defined by a Jewish-American–dominated global order, succeeding the British-led Pax Britannica (19th century) and the Anglo-American Pax Americana (20th century). Core elements of Jiang Xueqin’s “Pax Judaica” thesis (primarily from his Chinese-language writings and interviews ca. 2021–2025): Jewish over-representation in the American elite Jews (≈2% of the U.S. population) dominate or heavily influence key levers of power in the post-2008 era: finance (Treasury secretaries from Rubin to Yellen, major hedge funds, private equity), technology (Zuckerberg, Page/Brin, Altman, etc.), media (Hollywood, major news outlets), academia (Ivy League presidents, Nobel laureates), and increasingly foreign policy and national security. Shift from WASP to Jewish-American hegemony The old WASP aristocracy (Rockefellers, Bushes, etc.) has been replaced by a new elite that is disproportionately Jewish or heavily Jewish-influenced in worldview. This elite is more globalized, meritocratic, and culturally rooted in Jewish intellectual traditions (emphasis on debate, literacy, entrepreneurship, and historical trauma). Cultural and ideological characteristics of Pax Judaica Hyper-meritocracy mixed with strong ethnic networking

Extreme emphasis on education, STEM, and verbal intelligence

Moral universalism combined with particularlist loyalty to Israel and Jewish interests

Deep historical memory of persecution → strong focus on preventing “genocide” and “authoritarianism” (explains strong U.S. support for Ukraine, Taiwan, and opposition to Russia/China/Iran)

Tolerance for high inequality as long as it is “merit-based” Geopolitical implications The U.S. will remain the global hegemon far longer than expected because this new elite is far more competent and cohesive than the declining WASP elite.

China’s rise will be contained because the commanding heights of global finance, technology, and culture are controlled by this Jewish-American elite that views China (and ethnic-nationalist powers generally) as an existential threat to the liberal-meritocratic order.

Israel becomes a core pillar of the new order (not a client state), with a U.S.–Israel relationship closer to England–Scotland in Pax Britannica. Long-term prognosis Jiang is ambivalent: he admires the efficiency and resilience of this system but warns that its insularity, extreme inequality, and suppression of populist/nationalist backlash (Trump, European far-right, China, Russia) may eventually cause a violent reaction, potentially ending Pax Judaica the way antisemitic backlashes helped end earlier Jewish-influenced golden ages (medieval Spain or Weimar Germany). In short, Jiang Xueqin argues we are already living under a “Pax Judaica” — a global order run by a Jewish-American elite that is simultaneously the most competent and the most ethnically particularist ruling class in history.

Jiang talks a lot about God and says he has a connection to the Divine. Here, he offers his understanding of Christianity from the perspective of a historical cynic. I hope he’s a Christian at heart.

Pray for peace!