January 2026 return was +1.26%.

This puts January 2026 in the “0 to 2%” range, which historically has shown:

- Average annual return: +14.80

- 100% positive years in this range

- This is a moderately bullish signal

According to the January Effect analysis:

- When January is up (even modestly), there’s an 85.2% probability the full year will be positive

- Average annual return after positive January: +15.76%

So, based on the January Barometer, 2026 is looking favorable with a +1.26% January return!

Pray for peace!