The January effect forecast for 2026
data 1980-2026
January 2026 return was +1.26%.
This puts January 2026 in the “0 to 2%” range, which historically has shown:
- Average annual return: +14.80
- 100% positive years in this range
- This is a moderately bullish signal
According to the January Effect analysis:
- When January is up (even modestly), there’s an 85.2% probability the full year will be positive
- Average annual return after positive January: +15.76%
So, based on the January Barometer, 2026 is looking favorable with a +1.26% January return!
Pray for peace!