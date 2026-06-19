This video features Sneako interviewing Professor Jiang to discuss the current state of the conflict between the United States and Iran, following the release of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Key takeaways from the discussion include:

Status of the Iran War: Professor Jiang argues that the war is not over but is shifting into a war of attrition (01:24 - 03:00). He posits that the initial goal of a quick strike and regime change has been abandoned in favor of a strategy where the US moves to the background, placing Israel at the forefront to manage further conflict (03:58 - 04:10).

The Memorandum of Understanding: The agreement is characterized by the Professor as an “embarrassing” failure for the empire, noting it effectively grants Iran sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz—a major geopolitical victory for them (00:05 - 00:30, 03:36 - 03:45).

The Role of Lebanon: Lebanon is identified as a crucial “wedge issue.” The US and Israel are pressuring Iran to abandon its support for Hezbollah in exchange for economic integration, which the Professor argues is a strategic trap (15:51 - 21:20).

Strategic Predictions: Professor Jiang maintains his earlier predictions regarding an eventual ground troop invasion, the implementation of a national draft, and the potential destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to facilitate the construction of the Third Temple. He suggests these events are likely to unfold on a longer timeline, possibly after the midterms or by next spring (09:30 - 11:20).

Influence of Elites and Zionism: The discussion covers the influence of figures like Peter Thiel and Howard Lutnick, whom the speakers suggest are working to manipulate political and media landscapes in alignment with specific Zionist agendas (36:06 - 42:30, 48:42 - 49:25).