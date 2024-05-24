The Cabal/DNC has always liked to provoke anti-white resentment among American blacks. Malcolm X saw through it. It has been their party platform for decades, their ticket to keep the black vote. JoeBama still uses it, decrying “white supremacy” at every opportunity, without a hint of irony.

Now the provocation has become illegal immigrants being given preferential treatment in black neighborhoods to provoke them to violence.

And the blacks say they are going to war.

This is the underlying agenda of the illegal immigrant invasion, to provoke American blacks. This will not be a civil war, American against American, but blacks against the invaders who are taking their neighborhoods in degenerate blue cities.

The FEMA/UN/whoever goons stand by to impose martial law when the black community begins to fight back against the invaders. That is the apparent plan. The UN, the NGOs, and the Gates Foundation are pouring money into the invasion. Then the martial law lockdown extends to the rest of the country, perhaps as some of the military-age invaders attack infrastructure in other areas.

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace!