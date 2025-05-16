I’m starting with this brief video of David Hughes discussing Judy Wood’s research on 9-11, which suggests that the Twin Towers were brought down by a directed energy weapon (DEW) or some other type of unknown advanced energy technology.

I disagree with Hughes’s thesis that the “omniwar” is between a transnational ruling class and the rest of humanity. I hypothesize that the Great Reset began as a cooperative effort by the WEF Communists to impose CCP-style techno-feudalism on the West, but in mid-course, the Cabal Neocons in the West decided to go back to their old Cold War plans of bringing down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for background.

In other words, the war between China and the West is real. The West just didn’t realize that China now has more than half the global population on its side through BRICS+.

There is increasing concern that the burgeoning fiscal deficit is leading to a bond market crisis. Long rates in the Treasury market have been rising dramatically. Singaporean Sean Foo does a credible job of summarizing.

Pray for peace!