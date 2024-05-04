Share this postThe Great Replacement is no longer a theoryelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Great Replacement is no longer a theorythe Abrahamic religions are being set against one another, Albert Pike-styleElliott MiddletonMay 04, 20244Share this postThe Great Replacement is no longer a theoryelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full speech of Eva Vlaardingerbroek in Hungary.SubscribeHave a blessed day!4Share this postThe Great Replacement is no longer a theoryelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
Islam is considered an Abrahamic Religion and it's no secret they despise and hate Jews and Christians having the original documents the bastardized Bible now called the Qu'ran really is.
Since Mohammed's Massacre on Medina; the Muslims have prioritized their Sharia Coup over the whole world and this ideology is being implemented to ignite fire around the world . Of course, the more intelligent, hard-working, strong Christians/Jews and Muslims are to murder one another leaving the ignorant, stupid, weak, Intellectually Disabled and those socialized to accept poverty ARE the prefered population as they only know SLAVERY.
The Earthly divisions are becoming more and more irrelevant. It's NEVER been so simple to see the choice all are making about the ultimate of their loyalty as being of God or of the Demonic. The usual dynamics in this time do not apply. "By their fruits you will know them.", was once a most obscure of verses in The Bible. It's no longer so unclear.
The 'Replacement Population' are the uneducated, ignorant, STUPID, weak, small, crude; those socialized to know who only know poverty, sickness and filth. Those to replace the 'Developed Populations' are those knowing only SLAVERY and who are willing to accept SLAVERY while expecting nothing better throughout whole lifetimes.
The Demons Hiding in Human Being Suits don't yet know...THEY ARE THE POPULATION TO BE REPLACED.