Via christianworks.blogspot.com:

The Global Elite Are Actively Working to Escalate the World Into the Unthinkable, World War III, Driven by Greed and Control

In the shadowy corridors of power, a sinister plan is unfolding. The global elite, driven by greed and control, along with the most corrupt political leaders, are actively trying to escalate the world into the unthinkable: World War III. To them, this catastrophic event is not the end of humanity—it’s their grand opportunity to reshape the world in their twisted image.

They see the war in Ukraine as merely the beginning, a spark that will ignite a much larger conflict between East and West. This isn't about protecting Ukraine or standing up to Russia—it's about destabilizing the world, collapsing economies, and consolidating their power over broken nations. In their vision, war is the ultimate tool for mass manipulation, fear, and control.

For the elites, the devastation of World War III is not a disaster. It's the perfect storm to establish a new global order, one where they reign supreme and every citizen is reduced to a pawn in their game. Be warned: Ukraine is just the start. The real nightmare is yet to come, and the globalists won’t stop until the world burns at their feet.

For those paying attention, the real reason behind NATO's involvement in the Ukraine War has always been clear. Ukraine itself holds no direct relevance to the interests of the Western public, no connection to European security, and absolutely no significant impact on the economic growth of the United States. So, why has NATO, alongside the global elites, been meddling in the region for nearly a decade, dating back to at least 2014, laying the groundwork for an inevitable clash with Russia?

Let’s be honest. I don’t hold Russia in any higher regard than I do Ukraine. Both nations are entangled in a web of globalist ties. Russia’s connections with these elites run deep—how deep is debatable, but there’s no denying they exist. Perhaps Russia is genuinely done playing along, and the days of trying to secure a seat at the globalist table are over. But one thing is certain: the Western elites want a global war, and they’ve been relentlessly working to ignite it.