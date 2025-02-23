This video is a must-watch if you haven’t heard Dr. Martin’s exposition of coronavirus engineering over the past several decades.

My hypothesis on the Neocon Cabal is summarized in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com. I believe their agenda, on the shelf for decades, was to implement the Great Reset to their advantage by double-crossing China after the plandemic failed to reduce the population sufficiently. Their goal remains to start WWIII to destroy Russia and China at their moments of demographic weakness. There are multiple evil currents in the world today. A great unknown in my mind is China’s intentions beyond dominance, which they have achieved economically. Who was responsible for the plandemic?

The video below, featuring Dr. David Martin, outlines the history of one substream of the current miasma: the development over the past several decades of pathogens that create pandemics, motivated by a deeply anti-human agenda (depopulation, transhumanism).

Pray for peace!