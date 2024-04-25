Nick of the “REventure” YouTube channel does a good job presenting the data on credit charge charge-offs, which are at levels and rates of increase that have preceded collapses in the past.

He asks: why isn’t the MSM reporting on this?

Pay off your cards every month! The banks are committing usury but we have only the weakest laws against usury. See the table below. Remember, banks offer essentially zero interest rates on deposits and are not required to hold any reserves.

Rolling over credit card debt will eat you alive.

Percent change from a year ago:

Via MS Copilot GPT-4:

