Via: Time:

Zohran Mamdani, the millennial socialist whose unabashedly left-wing campaign for Mayor of New York City unnerved many national Democrats but emboldened others, prevailed Tuesday as expected at the ballot box, installing him as leader of the nation’s largest city and a potentially powerful figure within a party looking for its next act.

The Associated Press called the race for Mamdani less than an hour after polls across New York City closed.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist is poised to take control of a 306,000-person municipal workforce in the global center of capitalism that also functions as a cultural hub that dictates trends around the world. Mamdani will not only become the city’s first Muslim Mayor, but likely the most prominent Muslim in the country, as well as a political figure whose bully pulpit could serve as a counterweight to President Donald Trump’s dictates from Washington.