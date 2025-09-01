Patrick E. Boyle, better known as PatrickBoyleOnFinance, is an Irish finance YouTuber known for his educational videos on various finance topics. He is also a hedge fund manager, a university professor, and a former investment banker. In this video, he dissects the takeover of Internet search by AIs and its implications for the economics of content creation. One takeaway: Support your independent creators!

Don’t take an AI’s word for anything—check the sources!

Pray for peace!