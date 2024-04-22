Dr. Ana Mihalcea recommended this powerful film exposing the madness of the Davos crowd and the World Economic Forum, who are controlling the strings of the puppets in Western governments.

The film is a little slow and can be watched at a higher than 1X speed. It does a good job of presenting evidence of just how mad these people are, who want to play God and transform themselves into a new species.

Have a blessed day! Pray for peace and judgment upon these cretins.